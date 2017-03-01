Murderer Tanveer Ahmed inspires Pakistani hardliners from Scottish jail

Tanveer Ahmed was convicted of a brutal murder of a Glasgow shopkeeper - but crowds rally around him in his native Pakistan.

Ahmed was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in jail last August for the murder of Asad Shah.

He said he believed Mr Shah was committing blasphemy by uploading online videos in which he claimed to be a prophet.

But in Pakistan, Ahmed is developing a growing number of supporters who see him as a "defender of Islam" for having killed someone they believed to be disrespecting the Prophet Muhammad.