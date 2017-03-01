Scotland's papers: Devolution 'attack' and Green pays up

Nicola Sturgeon has dramatically ramped up her rhetoric over a second referendum, accusing the UK government of using Brexit to attack "the very foundations" of devolution, according to The Herald.

Likewise, The Scotsman writes that the first minister has given her clearest indication yet that Scotland is heading towards a second independence referendum with a warning that the powers of the Scottish Parliament are at risk from a so-called "hard Brexit".

"Keep your hands off our parliament, Nicola Sturgeon has warned the prime minister", is how The National reports the story.

Scotland could find itself stripped of some of the powers it has earned over the past 20 years as the UK government tries to use Brexit as an excuse to "rein in" Holyrood, writes the i newspaper.

However, the Scottish Daily Express describes Nicola Sturgeon as "sounding shrill", saying she has been accused of cooking up "synthetic grievance" about the Scottish Parliament and Brexit.

The other story dominating Scotland's front pages is the news that the Pensions Regulator has secured its biggest payout by forcing Sir Philip Green to pump up to £363m into the BHS pension scheme. The Times says that the retail boss agreed to dip into his multibillion-pound personal fortune in an effort to salvage his reputation and keep his knighthood.

The Daily Mail declares the tycoon "pardoned", saying he has belatedly "done the decent thing". The paper says it has revoked the title "Sir Shifty" and writes "well done Sir Phil".

In contrast, the Daily Record writes that the shamed tycoon paid £363m to BHS pension scheme in a desperate bid to cling on to his knighthood.

In other news, a wealthy building firm boss was reported to police three times by shocked ramblers who saw him hike naked, says The Scottish Sun.

The Daily Star of Scotland claims that Karen Matthews has labelled Kate McCann a "dreadful mother".

A school boy has been rushed to hospital with what's been described as "life changing" injuries after being hit by a bus in a Dunfermline street, reports The Courier.

A former police officer has admitted stalking and assaulting a married woman while having an affair with her, according to the Press and Journal.