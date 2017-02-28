Edinburgh retains crown for visitor numbers

The National Museum of Scotland was the most popular tourist attraction during 2016.

Figures from the Association of Visitor Attractions put Edinburgh Castle in second place and the Scottish National Gallery third.

There were about 30m visits to the country's castles, galleries and other sites; with six of the top ten located in the capital.

Chris Greenwood, of tourism body VisitScotland, told the BBC they hope to boost numbers further with the launch of a new virtual reality app for the 2017 year of history, heritage and archaeology.