Glasgow is star of new BBC architecture drama

Image caption This house, designed by prominent architect Gareth Hoskins, features as the home of Gillies Warnock Architect partners David and Kay

The star of the BBC's new psychological thriller The Replacement is the city of Glasgow, according to top architect Prof Alan Dunlop.

The three-part drama tells the story of young architect Ellen, who feels increasingly undermined by the woman who is to cover her maternity leave.

The programme is set in Glasgow and uses the city's most stylish buildings as locations.

The fictional firm at the heart of the drama, Gillies Warnock Architects, operates from a glass-fronted studio in the Merchant City.

And the home of the firm's bosses is a house designed by architect Gareth Hoskins, who died last year, at just 48.

Image caption The new three-part series began on Tuesday night on BBC One

Prof Dunlop, whose practice was responsible for a number of buildings in Edinburgh, and Glasgow including the Radisson Hotel on Argyle Street, told BBC Scotland that writer and director Joe Ahearne had put his finger on many of the real issues facing architects in practice such as staff relationships, egos, authorship, credit and accountability.

He thinks the main character, Ellen, is a believable young architect but has some reservations about the studio set-up and its relationship with its client.

However, Prof Dunlop said: "Without doubt the real star of The Replacement is Glasgow, the city looks splendid, with action in many of its Georgian and Victorian masterpieces, including the Hutcheson's Hall by Scottish architect David Hamilton and the City Chambers.

"The Merchant City, West End tenements and residences feature prominently. I'm looking forward to seeing more."

Image caption The architects' offices are situated in Glasgow's Merchant City