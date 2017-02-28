Edinburgh Film Festival to show Raiders with an orchestra

Image copyright Lucasfilm Image caption Raiders of the Lost Ark stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

A screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark accompanied by a live orchestral performance will be one of the highlights of the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

The event is the first in a new three-year partnership between the EIFF and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

It will take place on Saturday 24 June at the Usher Hall.

The full programme for the festival, which first ran 70 years ago, will not be released until May.

Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark was a massive global hit on its release in 1981.

It starred Harrison Ford as archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones, who is recruited by the US government to find the Ark of the Covenant.

John Williams' famous score for the film will be performed live by the RSNO during the festival screening.

EIFF artistic director Mark Adams said: "Indiana Jones is undoubtedly one of cinema's greatest heroes and it will be exciting to see this wonderful, rollercoaster adventure up on the big screen accompanied by the RSNO's orchestra."

RSNO chief executive Dr Krishna Thiagarajan said: "From the phenomenal success of our first EIFF performance two years ago with Back to the Future we knew we were on to something special.

"The RSNO has pedigree in the field of music for films, recording and performing numerous soundtracks over the years, and to lend our expertise to one of the world's notable celebrations of contemporary and classic cinema whilst broadening the audience for live orchestral music presents a most complementary cultural partnership."

The 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival runs from 21 June to 2 July.