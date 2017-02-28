Scotland's papers: Major's warning and footie dementia 'link'

Alcohol advertising in public spaces faces a ban, with sponsorship of major sporting and cultural events by drinks brands brought to an end under sweeping plans, reports in The Herald.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman says that 22 people in Scotland die from alcohol misuse each week.

A hard Brexit will damage Scotland's farming industry through imports of unregulated food, the loss of vital European markets and the reduction of cash support for farmers, claims The National.

Sir John Major has accused Theresa May of creating "unreal and over-optimistic" expectations over the deal she can secure on the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union, according to the i newspaper.

The Times Scotland edition says Nicola Sturgeon has told Theresa May that she has a "cast-iron mandate" to call another independence referendum - and, if she chooses to act on it, the prime minister's "sheer intransigence" over Brexit will be to blame.

The BBC's director general has demanded "urgent reassurance" after the "ruthless tactics" of officials tasked with collecting the corporation's licence fee were exposed by the Daily Mail, says the paper.

Millions of motorists will have to pay up to £100 a year more for their insurance following a "crazy" change in compensation rules, writes the Scottish Daily Express.

The Daily Record reports that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is backing calls for an investigation into links between football and dementia.

RAF chiefs are under fire after banning women from wearing skirts on parade - to make the service "more inclusive", writes The Scottish Sun.

Oscar chiefs have launched a huge probe after an "epic blunder" left Hollywood's biggest names and movie fans "open-mouthed in shock", says the Daily Star of Scotland as it reports on La La Land mistakenly being named Best Film at the awards event.

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering two cousins and attempting to murder another woman in a Dundee street, says The Courier.