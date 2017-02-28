New app shows virtual reality Scotland

A new virtual reality experience of 26 Scottish landmarks has been created for use with a smartphone and a 3D viewer.

The free ScotlandVR app has 360-degree images and footage of sights from Abbotsford House to the Cairngorms National Park.

The app was developed by winners of a competition, held as part of the 2016 Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design, by tourism body VisitScotland.

The winners were a team from Edinburgh Napier University who developed an app to allow users to explore a virtual Scotland.