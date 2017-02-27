Police Scotland to cut officer recruitment in 10-year plan
27 February 2017 Last updated at 14:22 GMT
The number of officers recruited to police Scotland is to be cut as the national force rolls out its proposals for the future of the service.
The force has insisted the number of operational officers will increase as some administrative tasks are redeployed under the Policing 2026 strategy.
BBC Scotland's home affairs correspondent Reevel Alderson reports on the new 10-year strategy for Police Scotland.