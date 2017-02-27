Scotland's papers: Federal vision criticised and double street deaths

Kezia Dugdale's flagship plan on the constitution has been dismissed as a "pretty ropey idea" by a former Labour minister, reports The Herald.

The Scotsman says the prime minister has urged voters in Scotland to use May's council elections to make clear to Nicola Sturgeon that they do not want another independence referendum.

The Scottish Daily Mail says it has exposed the "ruthless and underhand tactics" used by the BBC's licence fee agents.

Millions of people will be condemned to work on into their 80s because they are not saving enough for their retirement, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The National has the "Brexpert's guide to a Tory shambles" in the first of a six-part guide to Scotland and hard Brexit.

The i newspaper reports that Jeremy Corbyn has warned of border checkpoints, euro membership and "turbo-charged austerity" if Scotland votes for independence.

Scottish football is united in support of Celtic icon Billy McNeill after his family revealed his dementia battle, says The Scottish Sun.

Ant and Dec pull in a record eight million viewers for the duo's new series of Saturday Night Takeaway, according to the Daily Star.

The Press and Journal says north-east parents are facing soaring childcare costs as nurseries are hit by big rises in business rates.

And The Courier reports on the "high level investigation" into the deaths of a man and a woman in Dundee on Sunday. A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths.