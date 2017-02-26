High winds, ice and snow predicted to hit Scotland

Image caption BBC Scotland weather shared this radar image of Scotland on Sunday afternoon

High winds, icy conditions and snow are predicted to hit parts of Scotland as Storm Ewan sweeps across Ireland.

Temperatures could drop below freezing overnight, with gusts of up to 70mph in exposed locations.

Up to 2cm of snow is expected to fall on higher ground in the west of Scotland.

A series of flood alerts were also issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), following spells of heavy rain.

It warned that rainfall and snow melt could lead to rising rivers levels and flooding to low-lying land and roads.

The agency added that there was a potential for wave over-topping along the west coast and in the Northern and Western Isles.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for wind, rain and ice across Scotland

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for a "small area of very strong winds" likely to move north-eastwards over parts of the north-western half of the UK.

"The area of strongest winds will arrive over north-west Wales late on Sunday morning and clear the north-east of Scotland on Monday morning," it stated.

It said heavy and persistent rainfall was likely to clear away on Sunday evening.

However it warned that icy stretches are expected to form overnight, leading to difficult conditions in the morning.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "A colder airmass will follow Sunday's depression across Northern Ireland and much of Scotland during the night and Monday morning.

"This will bring frequent showers of rain, sleet and snow, especially to western areas exposed to the strong westerly wind.

"Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces and also where showers wash off previously applied treatment."

Last week Storm Doris caused travel disruption, damaged buildings and sent debris flying.

The current weather system has been dubbed Storm Ewan in Ireland but conditions are not severe enough in the UK to be categorised as a storm.

Storms with the potential to cause a substantial impact are named by the Met Office and Met Eireann, moving through the alphabet.