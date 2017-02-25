Rugby fans heading to Murrayfield face severe rail disruption

Image copyright John Beattie Image caption BBC Scotland's John Beattie tweeted this picture of a crowded train carriage

Rugby fans relying on trains to get to Murrayfield are facing severe disruption to their journeys.

Scotrail said damage to overhead electric wires led to a series of delays and cancellations on the services to Edinburgh.

Passengers hoping to watch Scotland take on Wales in the Six Nations reported overcrowded trains and queues at Queen Street station in Glasgow.

The rail firm said disruption was expected until around 14:00.

It is affecting services between Helensburgh and Edinburgh, and between Milngavie and the capital, via Airdrie.

They have urged travellers to use their website to check on individual journeys.

Image copyright Greg Ironside Image caption Greg Ironside tweeted this photograph of a long queue at Queen Street Station in Glasgow

A spokesman for the ScotRail Alliance said trains were running again but the earlier disruption had a knock-on effect on services.

He said: "Due to a fault with the overhead wires in the Haymarket area services were disrupted this morning. We tried to keep customers moving by sourcing replacement buses and arranging for valid train tickets to be used on First and Lothian Buses.

"Our engineers worked as fast as possible to fix the fault and return services to normal.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption and remind customers delayed more than 30 minutes, they are entitled to compensation under our Delay Repay guarantee provided they keep hold of their tickets."

They issued the following advice to passengers.

Buses will remain in place at Bathgate to supplement the train service when required.

Passengers can still use their tickets from Edinburgh Park on the Tram service and also on trains into Edinburgh.

Passengers with tickets can travel on First Bus between Bathgate and Edinburgh and also between Bathgate and Falkirk, just present your ticket to the driver when boarding.