Glasgow school trials lessons in dealing with stress

A school in one of Glasgow's most deprived areas has begun training parents, pupils and staff how to cope with stress.

The aim of the pilot is designed as early intervention before mental health problems develop.

Across Scotland, one in 10 adults is currently being prescribed an anti-depressant and almost half of all adults with mental health problems develop them before they leave school.

BBC Scotland's correspondent Lucy Adams has been to find out how successful the project has been.