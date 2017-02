A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 - 24 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Barry Hill Image caption Barry Hill was at Luskentyre beach, recently named as one of the top 10 beaches in the UK.

Image copyright David Wilkinson Image caption Arria overlooks the M80 near Cumbernauld. David Wilkinson, from Denny, said the atmosphere in Eastfield cemetery was eerie.

Image copyright Liz Wilson Image caption Liz Wilson watched the finishing touches being put to this artwork in Paisley.

Image copyright Mark Grieve Image caption Dunfermline city chambers and abbey. Mark Grieve watched the snow fall on Thursday as Storm Doris swept in.

Image copyright Fiona Macdonald Image caption Kilts in a vintage shop in Glasgow. Fiona Macdonald was there on Saturday.

Image copyright Andrew Herbert Image caption Snowdrops near the banks of the River Clyde in New Lanark. Photo by Andrew Herbert.

Image copyright Jackie Mitchell Image caption A meeting place in Callendar. Where else would Jackie Mitchell's dog, from Bo'ness, meet its chums.

Image copyright Chris Casely Image caption Chris Casely was on his way from the Pentland Firth to Invergordon just as the sun began to rise.

Image copyright Brian Cairns Image caption A colourful lawn near Dullatur. Photo by Brian Cairns from Coatbridge.

Image copyright Rev John Orr Image caption The Reverend John Orr saw this museum of waxwings in Kirriemuir on Monday.

Image copyright Susan Farrelll Image caption Susan Farrell was at Red Point beach, South Erradale.

Image copyright Iona Smith Image caption The ruins of Buchanan Castle, Drymen. Iona Smith, from Glasgow, was there on Sunday.

Image copyright Peter Gray Image caption Peter Gray, from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, passed the Smuggler's Bothy as he walked along the coastal path near Eyemouth.

