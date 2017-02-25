MP tackles football's breastfeeding taboo

Image caption Alison Thewliss at Motherwell when her son Alexander was a year old

SNP MP Alison Thewliss wants all football clubs in Scotland to declare their stadiums breastfeeding-friendly.

The Motherwell-supporting MP has written to all 42 league clubs, encouraging them to follow the example of Ayr United.

Breastfeeding in public places has been a legally protected right in Scotland since 2005.

But Ms Thewliss said a declaration by the clubs would break the taboo and let people know breastfeeding was normal.

The MP for Glasgow Central praised Championship side Ayr for being the first to declare their stadium, Somerset Park, breastfeeding-friendly.

She said more than half of all clubs had now responded to her letter and taken up the initiative.

Ms Thewliss said: "Football crowds have changed a lot over the years and stadiums are becoming a much more family-friendly environment.

"The vast majority of clubs understand the need to build future generations of fans."

She said she had taken her son to watch Motherwell's Europa League tie against Aalesund in 2010, when he was just a month old.

"I was a bit nervous about doing so, but was very much supported by my family and neighbouring fans," she said.

"I've had a positive experience at Scotland games too, and I would encourage all clubs to play their part."