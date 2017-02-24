Scotland's papers: Doris 'dazed' and tumble dryer 'furore'

A bid to give judges the power to hand down sentences that would see Scotland's worst killers die in jail is to be launched by the Scottish Conservatives, reports The Scotsman.

Business leaders who donated more than £400,000 to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to campaign for Brexit are preparing to invest even more in opponents to Scottish independence should Nicola Sturgeon call a second referendum, according to The Herald.

A new generation of fast-track degrees lasting just two years are to be offered to students under plans to be outlined by ministers, says the Scottish edition of The Times.

The National reports that Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell has "slammed" the Tory agriculture minister Andrea Leadsom, after she described a meeting between the two governments as "constructive".

The i newspaper declares that Scotland was battered on Doris day as snow and high winds led to road closures and power cuts.

Meanwhile, Scots passengers were caught in a "terror touchdown" after their plane was hit by Storm Doris, says the Daily Record, as it reports on the worst storm to hit the country this winter.

Deadly Storm Doris claimed the life of a woman and left three others fighting for their lives as 100mph winds, heavy snow and rain caused mayhem across the UK, is how the Daily Star of Scotland covers the story.

Families are demanding full refunds for "death trap" tumble dryers after they were told to stop using them. The Daily Mail claims that more than 750 fires have been caused by machines sold by Whirlpool.

The Scottish Daily Express writes that Scottish Gas owner Centrica has fuelled further controversy over energy prices after reporting a multi-million pound rise in profits.

The Scottish Sun publishes footage of what it says are clips of an inmate snorting white powder as he brags about his "cushy life" behind bars at HMP Perth.