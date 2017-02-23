Motorists' despair as Storm Doris affects M80 traffic

Roads and schools have been closed as Storm Doris brought snow and high winds to Scotland.

Part of the M80 was shut for a time and a gritter overturned on the A81 in Stirlingshire.

Scottish and Southern Energy says about 700 of its customers are currently experiencing power cuts, mainly in rural Perthshire, Kinross, Dunblane, Falkirk and Milnathort.

A Met Office amber "be prepared" warning is in force until 18:00.

Motorists were waiting to get on the M8 at Shotts during the morning commute and some said they were ready to go home.