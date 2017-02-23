Burst main hits Paisley water supply

Image copyright Google Image caption The burst water main is on Brediland Road near to Lochaline Avenue

Residents in parts of Paisley are being warned about possible problems to their water supply due to a burst main.

Scottish Water engineers have been working through the night to repair the burst to a 24in main in Brediland Road.

A spokesman said measures had been taken to maintain water supplies, but customers may experience poor pressure, discolouration or loss of supply.

He said: "Our squad have been on the scene since 11pm working to repair what is a complex burst on this major main."

The Scottish Water website recommended that customers in the area should avoid using washing machines, dishwashers or electric showers until the main was repaired.

It said this was to ensure filters, that may be fitted to appliances, do not become blocked.