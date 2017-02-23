Scotland's papers: BBC's new channel and Sande's surprise

A fresh rift has opened up between Kezia Dugdale and Jeremy Corbyn after Scottish Labour sources blamed the UK leader for a "catastrophic collapse" in donations, according to The Herald.

The BBC is to create a new Scottish channel which will include an hour-long news programme featuring a mix of Scottish, UK and international news, says The Scotsman.

The National says the corporation has "finally dismissed" the idea of a Scottish Six TV news bulletin, but revealed there will be an hour-long Scottish news programme at 9pm on the new channel.

On the same story, The Times Scotland writes that Scotland is to get its own dedicated television channel featuring a "Scottish Nine" nightly news programme in the "most radical" set of changes to the BBC's output north of the border in decades.

Under the headline "Scotland wins new TV station", the i newspaper reports that the new channel, called BBC Scotland, will go on air from 7pm each evening and broadcast for five hours until midnight.

In other news, the world's largest drinks company has thrown its weight behind a radical scheme that could banish bottles from the streets and beaches, says the Scottish Daily Mail of Coca Cola.

A weight loss drug has reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes by 80% compared with a placebo, according to a new trial on at-risk patients reported in The Scottish Daily Express.

The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a fraudster who faked 26 baby births to "swindle" £35,000 in child benefit payments.

The Rangers tax case is to be heard by the UK Supreme Court next month, according to the Daily Record, as liquidators battle with HMRC over a "cash pot".

Residents in a Moray village have resorted to holding up hairdryers to make drivers think they are having their speed assessed in a bid to try and slow them down, claims the Press and Journal. Also, like many of the Scottish front pages, the paper also features a smiling Emeli Sande, who collected the award for Best British Solo Female at the Brit Awards last night.

The Courier says a new music festival in Dundee will "help put the city on the map".