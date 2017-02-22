Miserable TV minister the Reverend IM Jolly is making a comeback

The Reverend IM Jolly, the miserable minister who preached on TV screens at Hogmanay, is making a comeback.

Comedian Johnny Mac has been given the go-ahead to revive Rikki Fulton's classic character as part of a tribute stage show.

He said he was "over the moon" to have the chance to share the famous armchair monologues with a new audience.

"It's a pleasure to bring it back to the stage", he told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland.