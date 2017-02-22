Edinburgh's views of new BBC TV channel for Scotland
22 February 2017 Last updated at 12:31 GMT
The BBC has announced plans to launch a new dedicated TV channel for Scotland.
Tony Hall said £19m a year would be invested in the project which will include an integrated news hour at 9 o'clock, describing it as "a channel for Scotland".
The director general also said there would be an additional £20m a year for programme commissions for the UK network.
Viewers in Edinburgh had mixed opinions about the plans.