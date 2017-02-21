Scotland's young carers at higher risk of mental health problems

A new study has found Scotland's young carers are more at risk of mental health problems than other children their age.

Whilst many are proud of their role, others suffer serious stress, isolation and depression.

Thirteen-year-old Abbi helps look after her mother, Fiona, who has neuro-sarcoidosis which leaves her with joint pain and occasional paralysis on one side of her body.

BBC Scotlandl's Morag Kinniburgh has been listening to their story.