BBC chief to outline Scotland plans

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The idea of a Scottish Six has been a long running question in Scotland

BBC director general Tony Hall will be in Glasgow later to outline his plans for the broadcaster in Scotland.

His visit comes the day after he announced an extra £8.5m a year to be spent on programmes made in Wales.

BBC Scotland's new director Donalda MacKinnon has said it is her ambition to see the amount spent in Scotland "better reflect" what is collected.

The BBC has not confirmed whether Lord Hall will outline a final decision on a "Scottish Six" news programme.

The idea of an hour of UK, Scottish and global news, produced in Scotland, has been examined over the past year.

Image caption Reporting Scotland presents Scottish news after the main Six O'Clock News from London

The proposals for a Scottish Six were in response to criticism that the BBC's main Six O'Clock News programme often features stories - for example on education and health - that have little relevance to Scottish audiences.

The Scottish government has argued that the BBC needs to "catch up" with devolution and to give its Scottish operation greater control of budgets, staffing and decision making.

The idea of a Scottish news hour been a long-running controversy within Scottish broadcasting, with previous proposals being ruled out by the BBC's then-director general Mark Thompson in 2006.

In August the plan gained the support of Westminster's culture committee, with MPs saying it was "perfectly reasonable" for editorial decisions on broadcasts in Scotland to be made in Scotland.

A few months earlier, an inquiry by Labour peer Lord Puttnam also backed the idea of a Scottish Six, along with more devolution in BBC budgets.

The Scottish government also called for BBC Scotland to have more power over commissioning of programmes and budgets.

Image caption Donalda MacKinnon took up the post of director of BBC Scotland in December

The BBC's new Royal Charter, which sets out the public purposes of the BBC and guarantees its independence, began on 1 January but the details of its commitments to the regions have still to be outlined.

When she took over as BBC Scotland's new director in December, Ms MacKinnon pledged to spend more licence fee funds raised north of the border on programming produced in Scotland.

In 2015/16, 55% of licence fee funds raised in Scotland was spent on local and Scottish network content.

The BBC's 2015/16 accounts showed £320m was raised from the licence fee in Scotland. Of that, £176.5m was spent on local content and Scottish-made BBC network output.

This was a sharp decline from the £203m spend the previous year, which was 63% of the £323m collected. The funds not spent locally go towards BBC programmes developed elsewhere and aired across the UK.

In comparison, 95% of licence fee funds raised in Wales in 2015/16 were spent in Wales - including on network-wide programmes like Doctor Who, Sherlock, Casualty and Crimewatch - with the figure for Northern Ireland standing at 74%.

Lord Hall is due before the Scottish Parliament's Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Committee on Thursday.

It is just over a year since the director general told MSPs at Holyrood that the BBC would review its news service in Scotland.

He said that, in the light of increased devolution to the nations of the UK, it was "time to make changes".

He told the education and culture committee the review would look at the provision of news across TV, radio and also online and the debate about the "Scottish Six O'Clock news" would be included.

Scottish commercial broadcaster STV has already announced plans for its own flagship hour-long news programme which will integrate national and international news and begin this year.

STV News Tonight will be broadcast on a renamed STV2 channel every week night at 19:00 from Glasgow.