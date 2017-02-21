Scottish child abuse inquiry: Senior panel member resigns

From the section

One of the senior figures on the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has resigned.

Glenn Houston, who was the only original panel member, cited personal reasons for his departure.

He remained on the inquiry team last year after the resignation of the chairwoman, Susan O'Brien QC, and panel member Michael Lamb.

One survivors' group said it was "indicative of a crisis" in the inquiry.

It is due to report in late 2019.