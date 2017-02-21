Scotland's papers: Business rate 'U-turn' and pension 'grab'

The leadership of taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland has been condemned for failing to offload 300 branches to satisfy European state-aid rules, as the associated costs spiral towards £2.55bn, writes The Herald.

The Scotsman claims that the cost of taxpayer-funded "golden handshakes" rose by £8m last year to almost £120m. The paper says hundreds of staff at councils, the NHS and quangos enjoyed lucrative six-figure severance deals.

"Do not underestimate the intelligence of Donald Trump", former first minister Alex Salmond has warned Theresa May. The National reports his words during a House of Commons debate on Trump's proposed state visit to the UK.

The Times Scotland edition says police are being called in to investigate allegations of corruption and cronyism at Glasgow City Council.

The i newspaper reports that pension payments could be reduced for millions of pensioners on generous final-salary schemes under plans being considered by the UK government to help financially "stressed" businesses.

The Scottish Daily Express also has the story and says millions of workers could see their final-salary pensions plummet by £20,000 over a lifetime in a bid to cut costs for struggling businesses.

The Scottish Daily Mail writes that SNP ministers are set to announce a "humiliating" climb-down on business rates after a "massive backlash" from firms facing "eye watering" increases.

The Press and Journal also covers the story and writes that Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will make a "massive U-turn" over proposed increases to business rates, with specific help for the north-east, says the paper.

A woman "beaten black and blue" by her ex-partner has criticised the justice system after he escaped with a £200 fine, reports the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a grieving family who have criticised medical staff after a young mother died seven weeks after giving birth from a blood clot on her lung.

The Daily Star of Scotland claims an exclusive that EastEnders actor Danny Dyer will make dramatic return to Albert Square after taking a break from the show due to personal issues.

The number of sick days taken by police officers in Tayside "rocketed" by nearly a quarter, says The Courier.