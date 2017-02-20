Mum makes Bell's palsy awareness video

Ruth Ferguson has made a video to help people recognise the symptoms of Bell’s palsy.

She feared she had suffered a stroke after waking up with speech problems, partial facial paralysis and head pain.

After she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, Ms Ferguson posted a video on Facebook to make others aware of the rare condition.

The new mum, from Portree in Skye, wants people to “share and spread the word”. Her video has already been viewed 30,000 times.