Scotland's papers: Missing airman 'feud' and austerity fears

The Sunday Mail leads with an interview with the father of missing RAF man Corrie Mckeague who says he has lost contact with his two other sons following a "bitter family feud".

The Sunday Herald leads with claims that BBC bosses in London have "killed off" plans for a one-hour nightly national news programme in Scotland.

Scotland would suffer "recession and Greek-style austerity cuts of about £19bn" if it voted yes in a second independence referendum, according to an economic report in The Sunday Times Scotland.

The Scottish Sun says sex abuse claims against a second Rangers youth coach are being investigated by police.

The Sunday Post leads with claims that the Scottish Parliament is to receive an £800,000 business rates cut while smaller firms nearby "will see their rates double" following a shake-up of how rates are calculated.

Scottish Labour is struggling to prevent its upcoming party conference from being overshadowed by another Jeremy Corbyn leadership "crisis", according to Scotland on Sunday.