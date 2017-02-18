Scotland's papers: Bin lorry crash driver and shipyard fears

Image copyright Daily Record

The conviction of Glasgow bin lorry crash driver Harry Clarke for motoring offences following the 2014 tragedy features on many of Scotland's front pages.

The Daily Record says Clarke could face jail after "finally admitting wrongdoing" for driving his car without a licence less then a year after the crash which killed six people.

Families of the victims of the crash welcomed Clarke's admission of guilt, according to The Scottish Daily Mail, which leads with the headline 'We've got justice at last'.

The Scottish Sun says Harry Clarke "can't dodge this one" as he is convicted of recklessly driving without a licence.

The Scotsman also carries the story with a picture of Clarke arriving at court, but leads with former prime minister Tony Blair claiming that the case for Scottish independence is "much more credible" after the Brexit vote.

The Herald features claims that shipbuilding in Scotland will "wither in the global marketplace" after BAE Systems scaled back investment plans.

Support to "get on with" Brexit is growing despite a bid by Tony Blair to urge voters to think again, according to The Scottish Daily Express.

The National says a council has ordered independence campaigners to pay professional security guards to steward a march despite previous rallies being free from trouble.

The i says the NHS faces "a future staffing crisis" because not enough GPs and nurses are being recruited to replace the large number who are nearing retirement.

The Scottish Daily Star leads with claims that EastEnders actor Danny Dyer was "pushed to the edge" by the pressures of working on the show.

The Times leads with a "housing market slump", citing among other evidence a crash in Aberdeen home sales as the UK hits an eight-year low.

The Press and Journal has an interview with an award-winning chef who claims hotel, guest house and B&B owners in the Highlands are set to be hit by a "business rates bombshell that could force them to cut staff or even close completely".

The Courier's Dundee edition leads with police saying they have arrested a man in connection with a fire at a pumping station in the city's dock area.