Corrie Mckeague's mother: 'We'll find Corrie in landfill search'

The mother of missing serviceman Corrie Mckeague has told BBC Scotland she thinks his body will be found when a massive landfill site is searched.

The RAF gunner, from Dunfermline, went missing on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

A bin lorry's route to a landfill site appeared to coincide with the movements of the 23-year-old's phone

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, told BBC Scotland's Jackie Bird she was hoping a deadline for a £50,000 reward would encourage someone to come forward with information about what happened.