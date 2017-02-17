Tony Blair: 'Brexit creates more credible context for indyref2'
17 February 2017 Last updated at 11:25 GMT
Tony Blair has said the vote to leave the EU has put the break-up of the UK back on the table with a more credible context for the pro-Scottish independence campaign.
The former Labour prime minister said that people voted without knowing the terms of Brexit and therefore have a right to change their minds.
Mr Blair was speaking at an event organised by Open Britain, a group created from the Remain Campaign ahead of last June's EU referendum.