Blair: 'Brexit makes indyref2 more credible'
Tony Blair: 'Brexit creates more credible context for indyref2'

17 February 2017 Last updated at 11:25 GMT

Tony Blair has said the vote to leave the EU has put the break-up of the UK back on the table with a more credible context for the pro-Scottish independence campaign.

The former Labour prime minister said that people voted without knowing the terms of Brexit and therefore have a right to change their minds.

Mr Blair was speaking at an event organised by Open Britain, a group created from the Remain Campaign ahead of last June's EU referendum.

