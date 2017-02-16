Glasgow University west end development approved
16 February 2017 Last updated at 21:31 GMT
A Glasgow University development, worth about £1bn, has been granted planning permission in principle.
The project aims to demolish much of the former Western Infirmary, between Byres Road and Dumbarton Road over the next 10 years.
In its place will be a large extension to the university campus.
The plan includes research and student learning and recreation space, as well as 11 small shops, a small hotel and a central square.