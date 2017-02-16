Air pollution: 'You can see it coming out of their exhausts'

The UK is among five countries who have been sent a "final warning" for failing to tackle high air pollution levels by the European Commission.

Limits were repeatedly breached in 16 areas including Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

The commission says it may take the matter to the European Court of Justice if the issue is not resolved within two months.

Pedestrians and drivers in Glasgow's Hope Street, the most polluted in Scotland, gave their views on levels of pollution in the city.