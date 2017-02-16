Driver takes in newly-opened Raith Interchange

A new underpass at the Raith Interchange has opened to traffic.

The A725 underpass, which runs below the M74, had been under construction since July 2015.

It is hoped that the route between Bellshill and East Kilbride will help ease congestion at junction 5 near Hamilton in South Lanarkshire.

Scottish Roads Partnership (SRP) completed the construction as part of the £500m motorway improvement plan which began in February 2014.

The 560m long (1,837ft), 35m wide (115ft) underpass will provide a free-flow link for traffic between the Bellshill Bypass and the East Kilbride Expressway.