Calls for law to protect shopworkers from abusive customers
15 February 2017 Last updated at 15:59 GMT
The Scottish Grocer's Federation has called for a law to protect shopworkers faced with physical or verbal abuse from customers.
The organisation says its members are entitled to the same legal protection from the public as those in the emergency services.
It comes amid claims that the level of abuse endured by shop workers across the UK rose by 40% in the past year.
BBC Scotland's Catriona Renton reports.