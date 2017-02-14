Concern over child abuse review chairman

A charity which supports survivors of sex abuse is asking the Scottish FA to think again about the man they have appointed to chair their review of child abuse in football.

The SFA announced earlier this month that Martin Henry would take on the role.

The charity, Open Secret, says concerns have been raised about his suitability for the role

The Scottish FA said Mr Henry had "amassed unrivalled experience in many facets of child protection in a 40-year career, including his role as vice-convenor to the Scottish Parliament cross-party group on Survivors of Sexual Abuse."