Mental health provision: 'I felt let down'

A lack of mental health provision for young people in Scotland is leaving them in distress and at serious risk, according to children's charities.

The Scottish Children's Services Coalition has said urgent action is needed to improve support.

Scotland is the only UK country with no national strategy for school-based counselling services.

Two members of the Scottish Youth Parliament have spoken to BBC Scotland's health correspondent Lisa Summers about their experiences.

Erin McAuley tried to access support over an eating disorder but says getting help took too long, while Thomas McEachan says he felt unable to seek help when he needed it.