Scottish salmon farming's sea lice 'crisis'

Image copyright Scottish Salmon Company

The Scottish salmon farming industry is facing major problems from sea lice, which have led to a cut in output, fast rising costs and a big rise in prices.

The problem is not new, but it has burgeoned during this decade. Chemicals have been extensively used, but lice are becoming increasingly resistant.

Bathing the salmon in warm water is an expensive treatment, but it led to the accidental slaughter of 95,000 fish in one incident last year.

The industry has admitted it has a serious problem, and is spending at least £30m a year on measures to respond to it.

That is in addition to reduced profits and lower production, down worldwide by an estimated 7% last year.

Ian Bricknell, an expert with experience of aquaculture research from Aberdeen and now at the University of Maine, says the cost to the whole Atlantic salmon farming industry is at least £400m.

Marine Harvest, the largest producer of Scottish salmon, says it is losing around 1,500 tonnes of fish per year, out of nearly 40,000 tonnes produced.

As consumer demand for fish increases, the price has soared to record levels in recent months. That is expected to feed through to shoppers this year, as new supply contracts are signed.

Image copyright Thinkstock

The Norwegian-based company published figures that show:

Scotland has by far the highest incidence of sea lice. In a survey published last year, the share of affected sites went from 28% in 2014 to 49% in 2015. That is while the Norwegian level remained at 5% and in Irish fish farms it went form 8% to 18%.

The amount of bleach, or hydrogen peroxide, to combat sea lice, rose by 15 times between 2011 and 2015, reaching 42 litres of bleach per tonne of fish produced.

In its most recent report, Marine Harvest said the problem was affected by rising water temperatures, rough weather, too few fish available that eat sea lice, and limited access to warm or fresh water treatments.

"This was particularly evident in Scotland, where heavy lice burdens compromised results", the company report stated. "These developments consequently affected the group's overall results."

To combat other fish disease, use of antibiotics rose in Scotland to 24 grammes per tonne of fish produced, before falling back in 2015. Major problems with infection in Chile, another large salmon producer, saw antibiotics rise to 573 grammes per tonne.

The Scottish Salmon Company, based in Edinburgh, recently reported "exceptional mortality" of fish in the July to September quarter, with 1,300 tonnes destroyed. It said production costs per kilo of fish produced rose by nearly 30% in a year.

In an interview with BBC Scotland, Steve Bracken of Marine Harvest said there is a need to develop more effective ways to combat lice. "We've had a mortality problem here in 2016 which, for us, is not acceptable. We reckon lice and associated poor growth could be in the region of 1,500 tonnes of fish that we've lost because of sea lice". That is out of more than 40,000 tonnes of annual production.

Major accident

He spoke about the incident on Skye last summer when there was a major accident with new machinery for pumping salmon through warm water to dislodge lice. As a result, nearly 100,000 fish died, and 460 tonnes of waste fish had to be dumped.

"The welfare of the fish we have in our care is our top priority, so It was extremely regrettable," he said. "The fish had been previously compromised with amoebic gill disease, so they were already weak."

He disputed reports that the fish had been accidentally cooked, saying the water temperature was 34 degrees Celsius. Salmon usually swim in temperatures of between 4 and 15 degrees, and the Thermolicer device is designed to pump them through the warm water for only around 20 seconds.

Scott Landsburgh, chief executive of the Scottish Salmon Producers Association, said sea lice are the subject of scare stories from campaigners against fish farming.

"Sea lice is a natural phenomenon, albeit that it's made more odd because it's in a farming environment," he said. "All livestock on farms, terrestrial or marine, are encountering some kind of parasite or a tick, and they're dealt with. And that's part of livestock farming.

"If you go to any of our fish farms or processing units in Scotland, you'll see fantastic fish - really high-quality shiny, fantastically healthy-looking fish. We make fantastic quality, the best farmed salmon in the world, and we should be proud of it."

Professor Frank Asche, a marine scientist with the University of Florida, who previously researched the industry at Stavanger in Norway, said sea lice represent an economic challenge, although the high price is helping cover the additional costs of treatment. He said: "It's a bigger challenge now that they have a parasite that they cannot handle well".

He argued the industry is still young, and it will be like land-based farming, in that it will find solutions to problems of disease and parasites.

Image copyright University of St Andrews

What are sea lice?

Sea lice are small marine parasites that feed on the skin and blood of salmon. They can weaken the health of fish and its growth.

They can typically float on the tide for 30km, but they have been known to travel 100km.

They can be brought into sea lochs on wild salmon, though they are removed when wild salmon enter freshwater rivers. Their numbers have increased through the intensity of fish farms, and may also have been boosted by rising sea temperatures.

Treatments include dousing with fresh water or warm water, which knocks lice off the salmon. Hydrogen peroxide bleach can also knock them off salmon, though it requires increasing quantities to do so.

A chemical treatment known as "slice" was effective when included in salmon feed, but lice have become resistant to it.

The wrasse and lumpsucker are natural predators for sea lice. The industry is trying to farm these "cleaner fish" at Machrihanish in Argyll, but growth has been slow.

Suggested solutions to the sea lice challenge include farming in very large ships, or placing cages out at sea and at greater depth.

Sea lice are not known to have any effect on people when salmon is eaten.

Image copyright Mike Pennington

Unilever began Scottish salmon farming in 1965, and the first production, by Unilever, was from Lochailort in 1971, with 15 tonnes produced.

The industry grew rapidly in the 1980s and 1990s. With production rising to more than 170,000 tonnes during 2014, it is much smaller than Norwegian fish farming. Production has fallen for the past two years.

Most of the production is by six companies, mostly controlled from headquarters in Norway or listed on the Oslo stock market.

Around 60% of Scottish farmed salmon is sold to British consumers. Export markets are led by the USA. It bought 30,000 tonnes of Scottish salmon in 2015, worth £160m. France is second, where Scottish salmon has the valuable "label rouge" designation. Demand from China is growing to more than £50m sales per year, with a preference for larger fish.

Scottish salmon commands a premium price. They have a higher feed bill, and corporate earnings per kilogram are significantly lower than other countries. Due to rising demand, and problems with supply, the price has risen to record levels in recent months.

'Relatively unprofitable'

There are around 250 salmon farming sites off the coast of Scotland and its islands, none of them allowed off the east coast of the mainland.

Fish farms in Scotland are limited to 2,500 tonnes in the total biomass allowed on the largest site. That is expected to be reviewed, as the constraint is seen as making Scottish fish farming relatively unprofitable.

Direct employment in Scottish fish farming is estimated at more than 2,200.

Other aquaculture in Scotland includes trout and small quantities of slower-growing halibut, while mussel beds are producing an increasing tonnage.

In the past 35 years, farmed fish and shellfish has risen from 10% of the total consumed to more than half.