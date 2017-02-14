Scotland's papers: UK's 'youngest mum' and Adele is now Mrs Konecki

Fears that swathes of Scotland's pubs, restaurants and hotels will be forced to close after business rates were increased have prompted trade leaders to raise the prospect of boycotting the controversial charges, according to The Herald.

More than £12m has been paid out in bonuses to bosses and staff in public bodies across Scotland in recent years, claims The Scotsman after revealing the details of a freedom of information request.

The National sends a "love letter" to the European Union to mark Valentine's Day from the Scottish writer Sara Sheridan.

Travelling by public transport exposes commuters to up to eight times as much air pollution as those who drive to work, a study published in the The Times Scotland has found.

The Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has accused First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of trying to "weaponise Brexit" in a new push for independence, writes the Scottish Daily Express.

A woman from West Lothian who was named as the UK's youngest mother more than 11 years ago by the tabloids has announced her joy after it was revealed that she is expecting her second child aged 23., according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun writes that singer Adele sealed a sensational night at the Grammys by "letting slip" that she has married her long-term partner and father of her child Simon Konecki.

The Daily Star of Scotland claims that people across the UK will splash out £6bn on a "sexy Valentine's Day love-in" to mark 14 February.

Top band Angus residents could face a 26.2% hike in their council tax bills in this week's local authority budget, according to The Courier.