Council apology over trees planted on football pitch

A council has apologised after trees were planted on a football pitch.

The trees appeared at the pitch at Logie Durno in Aberdeenshire, sparking social media reaction.

Aberdeenshire Council was contacted, and the local authority said the intention was to turn over part of the area for "biodiversity" - but talks would now be held with the community.

A spokeswoman said: "It would seem that we were barking up the wrong tree with plans for this site."