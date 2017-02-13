Calls for oil and gas worker discrimination probe

Calls have been made for a probe into claims of widespread discrimination against former oil and gas workers by employers outwith the industry.

One former oil worker has told BBC Scotland companies will not hire him because they believe he will quit if the oil price rises again.

Colin McIntyre lost his job as a procurement manager a year ago.

An MSP has now passed documentary evidence of the practice to the UK employment minister.

BBC Scotland's Fiona Stalker reports from Aberdeen.