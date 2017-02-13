Scotland's papers: Trump visit and the next referendum

The National newspaper leads with its report that US President Donald Trump will not include Scotland in his planned state visit to the United Kingdom.

Alex Salmond's prediction that a decision on a new independence referendum could be made within weeks is featured in the Scotsman.

The lead for the Herald is a threatened strike by college lecturers in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The Daily Record leads on the death of a 71-year-old in a deliberate house fire in Kilmarnock.

That story is also reported in the Scottish Sun, which says the attack was in the housing estate featured in the documentary series The Scheme.

The Highland and Islands edition of the Press and Journal features a map showing the extent of wind farm development in the area, which turbine campaigners have described as "trully shocking".

The Courier, in its Dundee edition, looks at the thousands of complaints being made about noisy dogs.

The number of attacks on health service workers in Scotland - averaging 38 a day - is the main story in the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express returns to the prospect of an independence referendum - a suggestion which is strongly criticised by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

The i newspaper reports on Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale repeating her call for a federal United Kingdom.

The death of Tara Palmer Tomkinson is on the front page of the Daily Star, which says she was facing significant levels of debt.