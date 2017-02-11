Scotland's papers: Warburton's departure and cinema brawl

News of Mark Warburton's departure from Ibrox features on many of the front pages on Saturday morning.

The Daily Record says he has been forced out as Rangers manager.

"All out Warbs" is the headline in the Scottish Sun. The paper says Rangers were in confusion after announcing boss Warburton had quit - before he denied the claim just minutes later.

One-third of audiences believe the BBC's news reporting is biased against Scottish independence, a new poll reported in the Herald has suggested.

The Scotsman says the families of three Scottish soldiers murdered by the IRA are seeking a meeting with Nicola Sturgeon in the hope she will help their campaign to bring the killers to justice.

The National's front page has a picture of former first minister Henry McLeish who has been outlining his thoughts on "Scotland's post-Brexit destiny".

"Cinema blood brawl" is the headline on the front page of the Press and Journal. The paper reports that a man was attacked in an Aberdeen cinema - for answering his mobile phone during the film.

A story about a gang jailed over a broadband scam features in the Dundee edition of The Courier.

The Scottish Daily Express says anger erupted over reports that Brussels is preparing to hit the UK with a punitive £49bn bill for leaving the EU.

The £60m "witch-hunt" against British veterans of Iraq is to be scrapped, says the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Times in Scotland reports that British soldiers will be protected from bogus and vexatious legal claims arising from active service in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland, according to the UK defence secretary.

The i newspaper also leads with that story.