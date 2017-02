From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 January and 10 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Giles Stevens Image caption Giles Stevens, from Pitagowan, sent in this photo of Blair Castle, Blair Atholl.

Image copyright Sam Ross Image caption The Queensferry Crossing now spans the Firth of Forth. Sam Ross, from Dunfermline, admired it from South Queensferry.

Image copyright Anya Kettles Image caption Anya Kettles visited Perth's Norie Miller Walk.

Image copyright Ian Lamb Image caption The opening ceremony of Scotland v Ireland in the Six Nations. Ian Lamb was at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Image copyright Fiona McAulay Image caption Fiona McAulay, from Balloch, spotted these mandarin ducks in her local park on Sunday.

Image copyright Bid Caulfield Image caption Sunrise over Portobello, Edinburgh. Photo by Bid Caulfield.

Image copyright Gemma Butler Image caption Gemma Butler noticed 'The Falcon's Return' sculpture in a shopping centre in Inverness.

Image copyright Joan Sands Image caption Sunlight shone through woodland at Scone. Photo by Joan Sands from Balbeggie.

Image copyright Mags Morrison Image caption A surfer braved the water off Sandend, Aberdeenshire, on what Mags Morrison called "a very cold February day".

Image copyright Kenny Crawford Image caption A whisky distillery tour finished with a "dram straight from the cask", said Kenny Crawford.

Image copyright Mark French Image caption Evidence of beavers at work along the River Tay in Perthshire. Photo by Mark French.

Image copyright Joyce Henderson Image caption Joyce Henderson, from Fife, visited Auchencairn on Sunday.

Image copyright George McLaughlin Image caption Repair work in Glasgow on Tuesday. George McLaughlin said his daughters liked watching the sparks fly.

Image copyright Agnieszka Lekawa Image caption Agnieszka Lekawa hiked along Beinn Udlamain on Sunday, pausing to take enjoy the view of the Drumochter Pass.

Image copyright Iain Murray Image caption Interested onlookers rather than hitchhikers? Iain Murry, from Lenzie, was surrounded by Shetland ponies in Eshaness.

Image copyright Ian Davidson Image caption Perth's Sir Walter Scott has a traffic cone to match Glasgow's Duke of Wellington. Ian Davidson, from Perth, thought it a "copycat" move.

