Lake of Menteith hosts 1979 outdoor curling game

Footage from the BBC archive shows thousands of curlers on the Lake of Menteith for 1979's Bonspiel.

A news report from the time - by BBC Scotland's Nick Cowie - said that about 2,500 players were involved in the Grand Match.

The sports rules specify ice of at least six inches thick. The February game took place on ice of about eight and a half inches.

The Royal Caledonian Curling Club records show the North pipped the South to be proclaimed the victors.