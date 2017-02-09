Jennifer Saunders and Kirsty Wark laugh their way through the highs and lows of menopause
Kirsty Wark gets the low down on Jennifer Saunders’ menopause, as they laugh their way through the shared hot flushes, breast cancer and Jennifer’s champagne solution.

Kirsty is presenting a programme about the menopause.

In a quest for the truth, Kirsty cuts through the confusion and says the unsayable on a very personal odyssey.

The Insiders' Guide to the Menopause is on BBC Two Scotland at 21:00 on Thursday 16 February