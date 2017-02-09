Kirsty Wark gets the low down on Jennifer Saunders’ menopause
9 February 2017 Last updated at 13:00 GMT
Kirsty Wark gets the low down on Jennifer Saunders’ menopause, as they laugh their way through the shared hot flushes, breast cancer and Jennifer’s champagne solution.
Kirsty is presenting a programme about the menopause.
In a quest for the truth, Kirsty cuts through the confusion and says the unsayable on a very personal odyssey.
The Insiders' Guide to the Menopause is on BBC Two Scotland at 21:00 on Thursday 16 February