Scotland's papers: Brexit 'green light' and tragic Tara

Scotland's brightest pupils are falling behind their international counterparts, according to a study published in The Herald.

MPs have given ministers the go-ahead to begin taking the UK out of the EU by passing legislation to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, reports The Scotsman.

Nicola Sturgeon's "army" of civil servants has been told to ready itself for a second independence referendum, says The Courier.

The National says the UK government has quietly "shut the door" on unaccompanied child refugees in Europe coming to Britain. In a written statement, Home Office minister Robert Goodwill announced that a scheme known as the Dub's Amendment was to stop at the end of March having taken just 350 children.

Some of the world's biggest brands are unwittingly funding Islamic extremists, white supremacists and pornographers by advertising on their websites, according to The Times Scotland.

The i newspaper says UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had one of his best Prime Minister's Question Time outings for many months after he read out embarrassing texts from the Tory leader of Surrey County Council detailing attempts to head off a 15% council tax rise in the borough.

MSPs have launched a major new inquiry into a "radical" scheme that could help banish the bottle from Scotland's streets and beaches, writes the Scottish Daily Mail.

Scotland's Brexit minister Mike Russell has been accused of writing Brussels a "blank cheque" to stay in the European single market after suggesting he was willing to pay up to £3bn for access, claims The Scottish Daily Express.

The Daily Record leads with the story of a bingo fan who was banned by Mecca over fears she was spending "dirty money" after she failed to provide them with proof of her income.

Tragic Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was found dead in her flat yesterday, five days after builders heard a loud crash from inside, claims The Scottish Sun.

On the same story, The Daily Star of Scotland writes that the socialite had been battling a brain tumour since last January and passed away at her home in London.