Angus Robertson challenges PM over UK-wide Brexit pledge
8 February 2017 Last updated at 16:12 GMT
The SNP's leader at Westminster has said the UK government does not have UK-wide backing to trigger Article 50.
Angus Robertson highlighted a vote in the Scottish Parliament against starting the formal Brexit process and calling for compromise.
Prime Minister Theresa May said her government would be negotiating for the whole of the UK and would work closely with devolved governments.
She then reminded Mr Robertson that an independent Scotland would not have a place within the EU either.