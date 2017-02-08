Last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots: Display extended by three hours

The last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots, is to be displayed for an extra three hours due to high public demand.

The letter was written just six hours before her execution on 8 February 1587.

The 430-year-old handwritten letter has not been on display in Edinburgh since 2009.

For preservation reasons, the letter was only to be on show for six hours between 10:00 and 16:00. It will now be on show until 19:00. Entry is free.

Queues have started forming at the National Library of Scotland where the letter is on display.