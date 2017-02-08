Scotland's papers: Article 50 vote and 'thinner blue line'

Image copyright The Scotsman

Many of Scotland's front pages feature the outcome of a Holyrood vote on leaving the European Union.

An overwhelming majority of MSPs voted against triggering Article 50, but the vote is largely symbolic following a ruling of the Supreme Court last month.

Despite that, The Scotsman reports that Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell will demand the UK government listen to "Scotland's voice" in meetings with ministers in London later.

In a similar vein, The National's front page headline asks: "Are you listening Westminster?" Scotland's rejection of Brexit was "loud and clear", it adds.

The vote "throws down the gauntlet" to Theresa May, according to the i newspaper, which also notes that three Labour MSPs voted in favour of leaving the EU.

A poll in The Herald claims that support for Scottish independence has risen to 49% since the prime minister's "hard Brexit" speech, in which she confirmed that the UK would leave the single market.

Mrs May is expecting Scotland's first minister to demand a second referendum on independence next August, according to The Courier. And the paper claims that No 10 is preparing a "secret independence strategy" ahead of any negotiations on another poll.

Meanwhile The Scottish Sun reports that police numbers north of the border could be cut by 3,000 in a decade. It claims the numbers are revealed in draft of 10-year vision drawn up by Police Scotland's Chief Constable Phil Gormley.

A woman who "silently stalked" a stranger on Facebook and claimed they were engaged features on the front page of The Daily Record.

The Scottish Daily Mail uses its front page to launch a campaign calling for action to clear up "the modern scourge of Scotland's beautiful countryside" - cans and plastic bottles.

Nicola Sturgeon will launch a new multi-million pound decommissioning fund for the North Sea during a visit to Aberdeen later, according to The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Daily Express reports that "another wave" of interest rate cuts is set to hit millions of savers.

The Scottish edition of The Times leads with news that Britain's tax burden is set to rise to its highest level for more than 30 years.

And the front page of the Daily Star of Scotland features a story about Simon Cowell's private life.