Scottish veterans project helps 10,000 people
7 February 2017 Last updated at 21:09 GMT
A project set up seven years ago to help ex-service personnel struggling with life outside the forces has reached a milestone, offering support to 10,000 veterans across Scotland.
The Armed Service Advice Project says it has helped its clients gain more than £8m in benefits, wages and compensation payments.
But it says there are many more ex military suffering in silence. We spoke to Brian Nicholls who served in the Royal Navy for 18 years.