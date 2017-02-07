Kayaker Dominic Jackson search to resume at first light

The search for missing Dominic Jackson is expected to resume on Wednesday, after his kayak was recovered from the sea off the Caithness coast.

The 35-year-old was reported overdue on Sunday night after going on a weekend trip from Portsoy in Aberdeenshire.

A kayak matching the description of his vessel was found on Monday evening near Lybster, about 50 miles away.

His sister Ellie told BBC Scotland she remained hopeful he had made it ashore to cliffs and would be found.